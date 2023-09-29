EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces New Initiatives for EverGladeCares

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a trusted leader in strategic problem-solving and innovative solutions, has always been committed to building a better future, not just for our clients but for society at large. In this spirit, our corporate social responsibility arm, EverGladeCares, has evolved its focus to address new emerging needs. Having initially been set up as a rapid-response unit to help combat the global pandemic, EverGladeCares is now broadening its scope to support non-profits that align with the core values and mission of EverGlade Consulting.

EverGladeCares is a force multiplier.

In the wake of the pandemic, EverGladeCares was instrumental in implementing critical public health initiatives, setting up supply chains for medical equipment, and providing consultancy services to navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19. As we move forward, our reimagined vision is to extend this support to organizations making a meaningful impact in sectors like education, healthcare, sustainability, and community welfare.

"While the fight against the pandemic was an unprecedented challenge that called for immediate action, we believe in the importance of sustained, long-term commitments. Our focus is now on empowering organizations that resonate with EverGlade Consulting's commitment to innovation, integrity, and inclusivity. By supporting these non-profits, we are not just making a donation; we are making an investment in the future," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder and National Consulting Leader, Eric Jia-Sobota.

Partnering with carefully vetted non-profits allows EverGladeCares to act as a force multiplier. The collaborations are set to involve not just financial aid but will also encompass skill-based volunteering, mentorship programs, and leveraging EverGlade Consulting's extensive network for maximum impact.

By aligning EverGladeCares with our company's core values, we aim to create a lasting legacy of positive change, emphasizing that corporate success and social responsibility are not just compatible but deeply interconnected. Join us as we embark on this exciting new chapter in our journey to make the world a better place.

