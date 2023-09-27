EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: BARDA Releases New Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) with Updated Areas of Interest and Additional Funding Opportunities

27 Sep, 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has recently released a modernized Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) updated to include new and revised areas of interest (AOIs) for the development of medical countermeasures (MCMs), including vaccines, drugs, therapies, and diagnostic tools. The new AOIs include the following:

AOI #1.1: Needle-Free Technologies to Administer Licensed Vaccines. BARDA seeks innovations in needle-free vaccine technologies for anthrax, smallpox, and Ebola, focusing on operational improvements and ease of administration, with a consideration for microneedle patches and other needle-free approaches.

AOI #1.3: Flexible Vaccine Manufacturing Technologies. The Vaccines Program seeks proposals for flexible vaccine manufacturing technologies, focusing on rapid development and scalability against multiple threat agents. The goal is to progress vaccine candidates to IND submission in under six months, and demonstrate applicability and scalability across various infectious disease targets, including known and unknown CBRN threats.

AOI #4.2: Uncontrolled Hemorrhage. The Rad/Nuc program seeks innovations addressing U.S. blood supply sustainability, especially during mass casualty incidents, focusing on enhancing safety, availability, and effectiveness of blood products and optimizing transfusion medicine.

AOI #4.3: Radiation Injury and Trauma Pathophysiology. The Rad/Nuc program seeks to understand and define the pathophysiologies caused by radiation or traumatic injuries by supporting the development of assays, therapeutic solutions, diagnostics, and conducting natural history studies.

AOI #5.5: Knockdown Agents/Cellular Asphyxiants. The Chemical Medical Countermeasure (MCM) program seeks MCMs to treat symptoms from cellular asphyxiants, prioritizing easy administration by first responders and effectiveness against smoke inhalation-related cyanide exposure.

The application process under the new BAA involves three stages:

  • Stage 1: Pre-submission call with the AOI Technical Point of Contact.
  • Stage 2: Submission of a Quad Chart/Market Research Abstract.
  • Stage 3: Submission of the final proposal.

The BAA will remain open for a span of five years and will be periodically amended to reflect BARDA's changing research and development priorities. After October 2, 2023, all submissions must be made via the BARDA Digital Resources (BDR) Portal. For the full solicitation, see https://sam.gov/opp/437e1da4c90345759330706d9391bebf/view.

