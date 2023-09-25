EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: DTRA BAA Outlines New Opportunity to Identify and Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) through the Strategic Trends Research Initiative

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

25 Sep, 2023, 05:51 ET

By Laura Powell, Managing Consultant, and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has amended its Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) to offer new funding opportunities through the Strategic Trends Research Initiative (STRI) for identifying and countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), defined as nuclear, chemical, and/or biological weapons. DTRA's Strategic Integration Directorate (SI) leads in generating insights and outlining future threats, focusing on strategic dialogues and research studies through STRI, enabling a profound understanding of emerging threats and fostering relationships with allies and non-traditional partners to counter WMD-related security challenges.

The amendment delineates two thrust areas: Thrust Area 1 emphasizes WMD-relevant strategic dialogues under the "Chatham House Rule," facilitating confidential discussions to gain strategic insights and strengthen partnerships. Thrust Area 2 involves analytic research studies on WMD-relevant threats and their implications, aiming to propose actionable solutions in collaboration with allies and partners, focusing on regional and global stability and maintaining the U.S. military's operational advantage.

EverGlade Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota, said, "This is a very important initiative and we are pleased to help the public sector find potential solutions."

DTRA will conduct a virtual Research Topic Information Session on October 4, 2023, allowing participants to inquire about research priorities and other BAA-related topics. The deadline for white paper submission is October 16, 2023, for priority fiscal year 2024 funding consideration, and proposals slated for FY 2025 will not be considered.

If you are developing a technology that you think might fall under one of the areas mentioned above, EverGlade can help you make that determination and pursue a successful contract. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm helping clients navigate the federal landscape. We work with technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit: 
https://www.EverGlade.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

Also from this source

EverGlade Consulting CHIPS Act Funding Alert: CHIPS Program Begins Accepting Pre-Applications for Large Supply Chain Projects

EverGlade Consulting DIU Funding Alert: New Commercial Solutions Opportunity for Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.