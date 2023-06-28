EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: NIAID Funding Available for Development of Anti-Infective Strategies Against Viral, Bacterial, and Fungal Pathogens and their Toxins

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

28 Jun, 2023, 18:30 ET

By Laura Powell, Managing Consultant and Steve Morris, Managing Director

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) recently released a Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) aimed at encouraging research proposals on targeted protein and nonprotein degradation for the development of anti-infective strategies against viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens and toxins. The focus is on exploring novel monofunctional and hetero-bi/tri-functional approaches, such as Molecular Glues and PROTAC-like strategies.

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is an emerging technology that utilizes the natural proteostasis mechanisms of cells to degrade specific molecules related to infections or diseases. Although TPD has shown promise against various protein targets involved in disease conditions, its application against infectious agents is limited. Recent evidence suggests that TPD can be harnessed to develop anti-infectives by targeting viral-specific proteins during replication and employing host-directed approaches. Additionally, TPD has the potential to combat multi-drug resistance exhibited by pathogens like methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

The research objectives outlined in the NOSI include identifying pathogen and host proteins/enzymes for developing degraders, characterizing and optimizing degrader compounds, establishing relevant assays to assess degrader functionality, determining substrate specificity and kinetics of degrader interactions, understanding factors affecting degradative complex formation, discovering selective ligands using ligand discovery technologies, and improving drug-like properties of degraders through structure-activity relationship studies.

The NOSI explicitly states that it does not support proposals involving gene-editing or knock-out/knock-in technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 or RNA interference. Similarly, approaches that utilize targeted protein inactivation (TPI) through the addition of aminoacidic signal sequences to the protein of interest or methods directly altering or targeting the host genome or epigenome are not eligible for funding.

"This is an important effort to address a significant concern in the medical community," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

All responses must be submitted on or after October 5, 2023, through July 16, 2026. The full notice can be found here: NOT-AI-23-049: Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Using Targeted Degradation of Protein and non-Protein Targets for the Development of Novel Anti-Infectives (nih.gov).

If you are developing a product that you think might fall under one of the research areas mentioned above, EverGlade can help you make that determination and pursue a successful contract.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit: https://www.EverGlade.com

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

Also from this source

Eric Jia-Sobota, EverGlade Consulting Founder, Reflects on Pride and Three Years as an LGBT Owned Enterprise

EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: Effect of Fiscal Responsibility Act on Project Next Gen BARDA Funding

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.