EverGlade Consulting Helps Cirsium Secure up to $61 Million in ARPA-H Funding

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a national consulting firm, has helped Cirsium Biosciences successfully secure up to $61 million in funding to create a rapid, safe, scalable, and low-cost plant-based manufacturing platform to drastically reduce production time and cost of viral vector-based gene therapies.

The $61 million in ARPA-H funding will enable Cirsium Biosciences to utilize plant-based manufacturing—both upstream and downstream—to significantly reduce production costs and time. Cirsium aims to establish and validate a highly scalable, reproducible, and cost-effective plant-based platform for producing viral vectors. Their current process already achieves up to an 80% reduction in manufacturing lead times for AAV gene therapies, with potential for further improvements and optimizations. If successful, this plant-based approach to viral vector production will help meet the growing demand for gene therapies and alleviate looming shortages of certain vector types.

"We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to strategically guide Cirsium Bioscience through their pursuit, proposal, and post-award efforts.  The $61 million dollar investment from ARPA-H marks a significant milestone in the development of a rapid and scalable manufacturing platform for viral vector-based therapies." stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The Funding for this award is provided by ARPA-H. Under ARPA-H, funding is allocated for research initiatives designed to enhance health outcomes for diverse patient populations, communities, diseases, and conditions. These projects emphasize transformative concepts aimed at achieving breakthroughs in health research or advancing technology.

For additional information see the link below.

https://everglade.com/millions-in-arpa-h-funding/

