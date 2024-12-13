EverGlade Consulting Helps SonALAsense Secure up to $46 Million in ARPA-H Funding

By Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a national consulting firm, has helped SonALAsense successfully secure up to $46 million in funding to develop a minimally or non-invasive ultrasound treatment to activate a compound that can destroy cancer cells.

The $46 million in ARPA-H funding, announced as part of ARPA-H's initiative to revolutionize cancer treatment through cutting-edge technology, supports SolalaSense's mission to advance a non-invasive, ultrasound-based approach for targeting and treating tumors. This innovative solution has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes while reducing the need for more invasive and costly therapies.

"We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to strategically guide SonALAsense through their pursuit, proposal, and post-award efforts. The $46 million dollar investment from ARPA-H marks a significant milestone in the fight against cancer," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota. "By combining SolalaSense's visionary approach with our expertise in navigating federal funding opportunities, we were able to craft a compelling proposal that aligns with ARPA-H's goals of advancing bold and audacious health innovations."

The Funding for this award is provided by ARPA-H. Under ARPA-H, funding is allocated for research initiatives designed to enhance health outcomes for diverse patient populations, communities, diseases, and conditions. These projects emphasize transformative concepts aimed at achieving breakthroughs in health research or advancing technology.

