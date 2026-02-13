Evergood Sausage Company Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary of Craftsmanship, Family Leadership, and Hardwood-Smoked Tradition

Three generations of family ownership and a century of maintaining the founding mission and values looks ahead to its next era of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergood Sausage Company , the iconic San Francisco-based sausage maker, today celebrates its 100-year anniversary, marking a century of family leadership, old-world craftsmanship, and uncompromising quality. Founded in 1926 in the Mission District, Evergood has grown from a neighborhood butchershop into a nationally recognized brand—while remaining rooted in the same hardwood-smoked traditions that defined its earliest days.

Evergood Sausage Company's 100-Year Anniversary

Established by Bavarian immigrant and master sausage maker Jacob Rauscher, Evergood quickly became known for its authentic German sausages and in-house smokehouse practices. By the mid-20th century, growing demand led to the opening of a manufacturing facility in San Francisco's Bayview District—formerly known as Butchertown—where Evergood continues to operate today.

A pivotal moment came in 1968 when a Safeway meat buyer discovered Evergood's products, transforming the company from a route-delivery business into a large-scale retail producer. Through the 1970s and 1980s, leadership transitioned to the Miller family, with Harlan Miller and later his son Don Miller guiding the company through major industry shifts, including vacuum packaging, centralized distribution, and expanded retail partnerships with Safeway, Price Club (now Costco), and other major chains throughout California.

Under Don Miller's leadership as Chief Revenue Officer, Evergood expanded its footprint while staying true to a simple philosophy: if you make great products, people will find you. That belief helped elevate Evergood's signature Hot Links to cult status and positioned the company for long-term growth.

Today, the third generation of Miller leadership is at the helm. As Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Donny Miller has led Evergood into its next era—launching new flavors, strengthening digital storytelling, and accelerating national foodservice growth. Evergood products are now featured in stadiums and are the official sausage of the San Francisco Giants, corporate dining programs, hospitality groups, and chef-driven accounts across the country, introducing a new generation of consumers to the brand.

"Reaching 100 years is incredibly humbling," said Donny Miller, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Evergood Sausage Company. "My grandfather and father built this company on relationships, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to quality. As we look ahead to the next era, our mission remains the same—honor our heritage, keep making traditional sausages the way we always have, and continue earning trust one sausage at a time."

At Evergood, quality never takes a backseat. All of the sausages are naturally smoked over hardwood, made with real, premium whole-food ingredients such as pork, beef, and chicken—crafted with care and no shortcuts. Evergood's nine sausage varieties includes: Louisiana Hot Link Sausage, Pineapple Sausage, Mild Link Sausage, Chicken Apple Sausage, Polish Kielbasa Sausage, Bockwurst Sausage, Garlic Sausage, British–Style Bangers, and Old Fashioned Beef Frankfurters. With three generations of the Miller family leading the company, Evergood Sausage Company enters its second century committed to the values that have defined it since 1926: exceptional products, authentic processes, and lasting partnerships.

About Evergood Sausage Company

Founded in 1926 in San Francisco, Evergood Sausage Company is a family-owned producer of premium sausages known for its natural hardwood smoking and old-world craftsmanship. Still operating from its historic Bayview facility, Evergood serves retail and foodservice customers nationwide while remaining deeply rooted in its San Francisco heritage. For more information on the company, brand's history, and products, please go to www.EvergoodFoods.com , and follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Leah Brown

(858) 337-2995

[email protected]

SOURCE Evergood Sausage Company