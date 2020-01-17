Evergreen and BlueX's Integrated Logistics Platform -- GreenX -- Receives Over 1000 Sign-ups at Launch

BlueX launches Evergreen Line's digital booking solutions on GreenX , with over a thousand shippers and freight forwarders signing up at launch.

The launch of GreenX demonstrates BlueX's ability to accelerate carrier plans for developing and launching digitally integrated logistics in 2020.

TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenX, the Evergreen Line digital booking platform built by BlueX Trade, received high demand at launch demonstrating strong shipper interest in digitalized logistics. BlueX and Evergreen now offer seamless booking capabilities and integrated trade services for shippers and freight forwarders through the CarrierX white-label booking platform and Open Freight Marketplace.

"The strong demand for GreenX demonstrates our customers' interest in executing their bookings and trade services digitally. Our industry is rapidly digitizing, and Evergreen is at the forefront of this trend by leveraging BlueX's white-label booking platform and Open Freight Marketplace, which we were able to launch rapidly," said Eric Wang, EVP of Marketing at Evergreen Marine Corporation.

Carriers now have access to a software platform solution that can be deployed rapidly. The platform provides improved customer experience while further monetizing carrier containers through trade services such as freight financing, insurance, trucking, and customs brokerage services. Carriers partnered with BlueX will not only be able to generate revenue off of containers, but also through trade services as well.

"Evergreen's deployment of GreenX is a game-changing industry moment. It's the first carrier deployment of a neutral, digital platform for bookings and trade services," said Sean O'Malley, BlueX Trade's CEO. "Our platform provides carriers a path to generating new revenues immediately."

About BlueX Trade

Founded in 2018, and based in the United States and Taiwan, BlueX is a freightech platform that has built the leading carrier booking platform and Open Freight Marketplace. By connecting buyers and sellers of freight, it has developed a neutral engine enabling shippers and carriers to work together to make ocean logistics and transportation seamless. Visit www.bluextrade.com.

