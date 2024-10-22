Evergreen Bank Group Named One of the Top 10 Online Banks of 2024 by DepositAccounts.com

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Bank Group (Evergreen) is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 10 Online Banks of 2024 by DepositAccounts.com, a premier authority on bank rates and customer satisfaction. This prestigious accolade reflects Evergreen's commitment to providing competitive rates, exceptional digital banking tools, and a seamless customer experience.

DepositAccounts.com evaluated 225 federally insured online institutions to identify the best in the industry. The analysis was based on a variety of factors, including annual percentage yields (APYs), fees, minimum balance requirements, customer service reviews, and digital banking features. Evergreen distinguished itself through its superior product offerings, including its reward checking accounts and a highly competitive 5.25% APY on its Online Savings Account, which was the highest rate in the nation at the time of its launch.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top online banks in the country," said Darin Campbell, President and CEO of Evergreen Bank Group. "This honor underscores our dedication to creating exceptional banking experiences for customers across the nation. Our strategic focus on innovation and technology has enabled us to deliver industry-leading products that meet the evolving needs of today's consumers."

Evergreen's forward-thinking approach is powered by its partnership with Narmi, a leader in digital banking solutions. This partnership has allowed Evergreen to introduce cutting-edge features such as instant account verification, mobile deposits, and seamless online account opening—transforming the bank into a national player with a tech-savvy, customer-centric platform.

The recognition by DepositAccounts.com also highlights Evergreen's commitment to providing value through low fees and high yields. As a community bank with a growing national presence, Evergreen has continued to demonstrate that it can compete with the largest names in online banking, offering a unique combination of personalized service and modern banking convenience.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Dan Inendino, EVP and Chief Digital Officer at Evergreen Bank Group. "Being named one of the top online banks is a testament to our ongoing efforts to innovate and provide top-tier financial products that make banking simple and rewarding."

With this recognition, Evergreen is well-positioned to continue expanding its national footprint while maintaining the personalized, community-driven approach that has been a hallmark of its success since 2007.

About Evergreen Bank Group

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Evergreen Bank Group is a leading tech-savvy community bank serving the greater Chicago area and beyond. In addition to its retail and commercial banking services, Evergreen is a national leader in niche lending markets, including collector car, powersports, and manufactured housing loans. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative digital platforms, Evergreen is redefining community banking for the modern era.

