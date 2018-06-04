Evergreen Consumer Brands, Inc. Acquires Brands Salon Selectives and Daily Defense

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Consumer Brands announced today it has acquired the Salon Selectives and Daily Defense brands from CLT International. Originally owned by Unilever and Procter & Gamble respectively, CLT acquired the brands in 2011 and rebranded them to appeal to a newer consumer seeking premium value products that consistently deliver quality and innovative offerings at affordable prices. Today, these brands have created a huge following and can be found in leading Mass, Food, Discount, Drug and Dollar retailers across North America and Globally. "CLT is confident that Evergreen will continue to expand and develop these brands and that their addition to Evergreen will create real synergy for the retailer and consumer," says Jack Wilkinson, CEO of CLT.

The acquisition of Salon Selectives and Daily Defense are a perfect addition to Evergreen's portfolio of value based personal care brands. We look forward to the continued development of these two iconic brands across our manufacturing and distribution platform," says Bruce M Friedman, Co-CEO of Evergreen Consumer Brands.

"We are extremely excited to add these two trusted globally recognized brands to our portfolio. This transaction will immediately broaden our global reach and increase our talent bench. Evergreen has a long history of providing our retail partners products that blend quality, price, innovation, and point of difference. This acquisition makes Evergreen the the leading supplier of premium value health and beauty products," says Steve Immel, Co-CEO of Evergreen Consumer Brands.

About Evergreen Consumer Brands

Evergreen has more than 12 years of experience developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing health and beauty products. Evergreen owns, develops and manufactures a portfolio of personal care and household brands and licenses including Silkience, Spa Haus, Lavoris, PureSilk, Barbasol, EarthScents, Inspire, Redline and Dubble Bubble. Evergreen is a leading global manufacturer of premium value health and beauty and household products. Evergreen strives to be socially and environmentally responsible. Evergreen consistently delivers products that are "best in class" in the growing premium value segment. Evergreen Consumer Brands is located in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

