Evergreen Cooperative Laundry Expands Operations and Creates Jobs in Cleveland's Glenville Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Cooperative Laundry (ECL) is proud to announce the expansion of its facilities in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood, signaling a significant milestone for the company and the local community. The expansion project includes the acquisition of eight vacant lots adjacent to the existing facility, in addition to the construction of a new 5,000 square foot building. This expansion aims to increase capacity, address parking needs, and foster job creation in the area.

ECL, a worker-owned company and a key member of the Evergreen Cooperatives network, has been serving the community since October 2009. Recognized as the first commercial-scale LEED Gold certified laundry in Northeast Ohio, ECL has continuously demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and community impact.

With the support of the City of Cleveland's Land Bank, ECL has acquired the necessary space to accommodate its growing operations. The expansion project will not only enhance the company's ability to serve its clients, including healthcare companies under linen supply contracts, but also create between 10-15 new jobs, with competitive starting wages and additional benefits.

"As a worker-owned cooperative, ECL is dedicated to creating quality jobs and empowering its employees," said John McMicken, CEO of Evergreen. "This expansion represents our continued commitment to fostering economic opportunity and building a stronger, more vibrant community."

The ceremonial ground-breaking for the expansion project will take place on June 27, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at 540 E. 105th St., Cleveland, OH 44108. Members of the press, community leaders, and stakeholders are invited to attend and celebrate this exciting milestone.

About Evergreen Cooperative Laundry (ECL): ECL, part of the Evergreen Cooperatives network, is a worker-owned company that provides seven-day-a-week laundry services to regional healthcare institutions. Since its inception, ECL has been dedicated to creating sustainable jobs and fostering community development in Cleveland and beyond.

About The Evergreen Cooperatives: Launched in 2008 by several Cleveland-based institutions, Evergreen is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating quality jobs, vibrant communities, and thriving businesses through employee ownership. The Fund for Employee Ownership, an Evergreen initiative, supports local job preservation, wealth building for employee-owners, and business transitions.

