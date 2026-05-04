Evergreen Cooperatives' Fund for Employee Ownership Acquires North Coast Sign and Lighting

CLEVELAND, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Cooperatives, a nonprofit focused on revitalizing urban neighborhoods by creating pathways to wealth building, has expanded its growing portfolio of employee-owned businesses with the acquisition of North Coast Sign and Lighting, a full-service provider of light installation solutions and commercial signage.

The transaction represents another investment by the Fund for Employee Ownership, Evergreen Cooperatives' social impact initiative designed to support business transitions to employee ownership. Based in Medina, Ohio, North Coast Sign and Lighting has over 40 years of experience serving Northeast and Central Ohio with a full range of illuminated and non-illuminated signage, as well as lighting installation and maintenance services. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

North Coast Sign and Lighting specializes in end-to-end signage solutions, including design, permitting, fabrication, installation, and repair, along with parking lot and building lighting services. The company's employees will remain with the business as it transitions to employee ownership, creating new opportunities for shared wealth and long-term stability.

"It has always been important to me that the employees who help build this business have the opportunity to share in its success," said selling owner James Briola. He continues, "Rather than selling to an outside buyer, I wanted to ensure a transition that recognizes their contributions. Evergreen Cooperatives provided guidance and structure to make that vision a reality."

Evergreen Cooperatives will lead the transition to employee ownership with North Coast's team. Evergreen's Chief Investment Officer, Jeanette Webster, said, "We are thrilled to welcome North Coast Sign and Lighting to Evergreen's portfolio of employee-owned companies. With its long-standing reputation for quality and service, the company is well-positioned to grow and thrive under employee ownership, benefiting both its workers and the broader community."

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Emma Sherrie

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SOURCE Evergreen Cooperatives