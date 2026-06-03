Evergreen Digital Media Corp Expands Into Outdoor with Strategic Investment in Tier One, LLC

Investment Positions EDM to Bridge Indoor and Outdoor Digital Advertising Markets

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Digital Media Corp (EDM), one of the fastest-growing indoor digital out-of-home (DOOH) media companies operating at more than 6,500 retail locations across the United States, today announced a strategic investment in Tier One, LLC, a North Florida/South Alabama-based outdoor billboard operator with a substantial inventory of full-size digital screens.

The investment marks EDM's third in the past eight months and reflects the company's accelerating strategy of partnering with synergistic, ad-supported digital media operators to provide them with growth capital and to benefit from EDM's proven content management system and over 15 years of operational know-how.

"This investment gives us strong credibility to approach other billboard operators with a compelling, economic proposition," said Don Winfrey, CEO of Evergreen Digital Media Corp, parent company of NTV360, N-Compass TV, and OnPremise Networks. "Local billboard operators can expand their reach for a fraction of the expenditure cost of outdoor digital screens. It provides an entry point for local advertisers to get started in place-based digital advertising, and the billboard company has the opportunity to increase its gross revenue by owning more inventory."

"Jesse London, President of Tier One, has already demonstrated the power of this combined approach," Winfrey added. "He has successfully integrated 125 of our indoor screens alongside his outdoor network, driving incremental revenue and providing advertisers a more comprehensive reach. We believe his results will serve as a blueprint for outdoor operators across the country."

The Tier One investment is EDM's third strategic transaction in eight months. In October 2025, EDM invested in Retail Visions, Inc., a New Jersey-based company with nearly 1,000 grocery store locations on the East Coast. Most recently, in April 2026, EDM invested in DigiPointMedia, LLC to expand its Ice Box Network into big-box grocery stores across the top 25 U.S. markets. These investments reflect EDM's commitment to building the largest network of indoor digital billboards — inspiring a new era of localized innovation and empowering partners to thrive amid evolving market landscapes.

Evergreen Digital Media Corp Evergreen Digital Media Corp. is the parent company of NTV360, N-Compass TV, and OnPremise Networks. Collectively, these entities operate in over 6,500 retail locations, delivering digital signage, content, and local marketing opportunities to communities throughout the United States and Canada. This agreement allows EDM to apply its proven service model to a specialized hardware vertical, further extending its leadership in the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) sector.

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SOURCE Evergreen Digital Media