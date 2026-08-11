Evergreen Digital Media Earns Its Fourth Inc. 5000 Recognition

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Evergreen Digital Media

Aug 11, 2026, 07:05 ET

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTV360, the flagship franchise of Evergreen Digital Media Corp. (EDM), has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine's ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It's the fourth time an EDM brand has won the award.

"Four times now, across our brands, what a great accomplishment," said Don Winfrey, CEO of Evergreen Digital Media Corp. "It's a testament to the resilience and dedication of the entire  team. Our people show up and do the work, year after year, and this is proof it's paying off."

About NTV360.  NTV360 is a franchise brand under Evergreen Digital Media Corp. operating in the indoor digital out-of-home advertising space.

About Evergreen Digital Media Corp. Evergreen Digital Media Corp. (EDM) operates NTV360, N-Compass TV, and OnPremise Networks, equipping more than 200 affiliates and 6000 host partners across the U.S. and Canada with digital signage, content, and operational infrastructure for retail media networks.

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