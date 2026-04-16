Evergreen Digital Media Inc. and Digi Point Media LLC. Announce Strategic Capital and Content Management Partnership

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Digital Media Inc. (EDM), a premier operator of digital signage and retail media networks, and Digi Point Marketing LLC. (DPM) have finalized a strategic agreement to facilitate the nationwide expansion of the Icebox Network, an ad supported digital signage network, and a wholly owned subsidiary of DPM. The partnership leverages EDM's capital resources and proprietary content management infrastructure to scale a high-impact advertising platform across the United States and Canada.

Under the agreement, EDM becomes the exclusive provider of hardware and enterprise-level content management services for the Icebox Network, which utilizes digital displays integrated on retail ice merchandisers, providing advertisers with a tactical position at the point of purchase in grocery, convenience, and liquor store environments. The initial phase of this rollout is 500 locations in the top 50 DMA's in the U.S.

By integrating EDM's proprietary software and established back-office support, DPM will ensure reliable, real-time content delivery across its expanding footprint.

Don C. Winfrey, CEO of Evergreen Digital Media, stated, "We are excited about this partnership with DPM. It is a natural extension of EDM's mission to expand our presence into major big box retailers."

Paul Calce, CEO and Founder of DPM added, "We are pleased with the professional way that EDM has structured our relationship, whereas DPM is able to access EDM's capital resources, as well as EDM's extensive content management abilities."

Evergreen Digital Media Inc. is the parent company of NTV360, N-Compass TV, and OnPremise Networks. Collectively, these entities operate in over 6,500 retail locations, delivering digital signage, content and local marketing opportunities to communities throughout the United States and Canada. This agreement allows EDM to apply its proven service model to a specialized hardware vertical, further extending its leadership in the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) sector.

About Digi Point Media LLC. & Icebox Network: Digi Point Media is a technology and marketing solutions provider specializing in DOOH advertising. Its flagship Icebox Network offers a specialized digital advertising platform integrated into retail ice merchandisers, providing brands with direct access to shoppers at the point of purchase in high-traffic retail locations.

SOURCE Evergreen Digital Media