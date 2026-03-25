Evergreen Home Loans® Celebrates Internal Promotions, Reinforcing Commitment to Associate Growth and Career Development

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans (EHL) is proud to announce the promotion of three outstanding team members, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to developing talent from within and investing in the success of its associates.

Tyler McMahon has been promoted to Regional Manager





has been promoted to Cole Grode has been promoted to Area Sales Manager





has been promoted to Amber Page has been promoted to Area Sales Manager

These well-earned promotions reflect not only the individual achievements of Tyler, Cole, and Amber, but also Evergreen's broader philosophy: when associates are supported, empowered, and given opportunities to grow, they deliver exceptional results for customers and communities alike.

"At Evergreen, we believe our people are our greatest strength," said Robert Lipston, EVP – Head of Production. "Promoting from within isn't just something we say—it's something we actively practice. Tyler, Cole, and Amber exemplify the leadership, dedication, and culture that drive our success."

Evergreen Home Loans has built a reputation for fostering long-term careers by prioritizing mentorship, leadership development, and a collaborative environment where associates can thrive. These promotions highlight the company's dedication to recognizing hard work and creating clear pathways for advancement.

As Evergreen continues to grow, the organization remains focused on attracting talented individuals who are looking for more than just a job—they're looking for a place to build a meaningful career.

Interested in joining a company that invests in your future?

Explore career opportunities and learn more at DiscoverEHL.com.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Evergreen Home Loans™ is a full-service direct lender with a robust presence across the United States. We're licensed in 29 states and have more than 56 branch locations. For over 38 years, we've focused on one thing: helping people achieve homeownership. We offer a variety of loan types, including FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, refinancing, and construction loans, while delivering On Time and As Promised®. Our commitment extends beyond transactions; we believe our solutions provide financial stability and contribute to the creation of generational wealth for the communities we serve.

Learn more at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. Visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ for licensing information.

Media Contact:

Kelsi Rogers

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans