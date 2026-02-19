Evergreen Home Loans Welcomes Dana Klarr to Lead Expansion Across Arizona and Surrounding Markets

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Klarr as Area Manager based in Arizona, marking a significant step forward in the company's continued expansion and leadership investment in the Southwest.

With more than three decades of experience in mortgage lending, Klarr brings a proven track record of production growth, operational leadership, and team development. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for building strong market presence, driving performance, and cultivating high-performing teams grounded in discipline and accountability.

Her leadership arrives during a pivotal time for Evergreen Home Loans. As the company enters a new era of growth, it is actively investing in enhanced marketing support, expanded product offerings, modernized tools and technology, and strengthened operational infrastructure designed to empower Loan Officers and Branch leaders to scale confidently.

In her role as Area Manager, Klarr will focus on accelerating growth across Arizona and surrounding markets, recruiting experienced Loan Officers and Branch Managers, and fostering a culture built on stability, innovation, and long-term success. Her approach blends strategic vision with execution excellence — positioning teams to compete effectively in today's evolving market environment.

"Dana's experience and leadership will play an important role in our continued momentum in Arizona and surrounding areas," said Joe Moley, EVP – Divisional Manager. "She brings the depth, structure, and forward-thinking mindset that align with our long-term growth strategy."

Evergreen Home Loans continues to pursue thoughtful expansion in key markets, creating opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking strong leadership, competitive products, advanced tools, and a culture committed to performance and integrity.

Professionals interested in joining Evergreen's Arizona expansion initiative are encouraged to visit discoverEHL.com to learn more.

About Evergreen Home Loans™

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Evergreen Home Loans™ is a full-service direct lender with a robust presence across the United States. We're licensed in 29 states and have more than 56 branch locations. For over 38 years, we've focused on one thing: helping people achieve homeownership. We offer a variety of loan types, including FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, refinancing, and construction loans, while delivering On Time and As Promised®. Our commitment extends beyond transactions; we believe our solutions provide financial stability and contribute to the creation of generational wealth for the communities we serve.

Learn more at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. Visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ for licensing information.

