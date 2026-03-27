Evergreen Home Loans Promotes Three Proven Leaders, strengthening foundation and bench as Company Expands Across Key Markets

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans® today announced the promotion of three high-performing leaders, reinforcing the company's focus on developing talent from within as it continues to grow across multiple markets

As Evergreen has expanded its footprint nationally over the past year, these promotions reinforce a continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, where many of the company's legacy teams and highest-performing markets were built.

Tyler McMahon has been promoted to Regional Manager, overseeing production teams across Oregon, Arizona and Southern, WA. McMahon has served as an Area Manager since 2015 and has played a key role in developing teams and driving performance across the region.

overseeing production teams across Oregon, Arizona and Southern, WA. McMahon has served as an Area Manager since 2015 and has played a key role in developing teams and driving performance across the region. Cole Grode has been promoted to Area Sales Manager , supporting growth across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Grode, who joined Evergreen in 2016, is a long-standing President's Club producing Branch Manager known for consistent production and market leadership.

, supporting growth across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Grode, who joined Evergreen in 2016, is a long-standing President's Club producing Branch Manager known for consistent production and market leadership. Amber Page has been promoted to Area Sales Manager, leading the South Puget Sound region. Page has been with Evergreen since 2013 and is a President's Club producing Branch Manager with a track record of sustained performance and team development.

These promotions reflect both individual performance and Evergreen's broader approach to building leadership internally in a competitive market. Each of these leaders has built their career within Evergreen, contributing to both production growth and the development of high-performing teams.

"These promotions are a direct reflection of how we grow," said Robert Lipston, Executive Vice President– Head of Production. "Tyler, Cole, and Amber each earned this through consistent performance, leadership, and how they show up for their teams and clients. As we continue to expand, this is exactly how we scale the right way."

Evergreen Home Loans has built its reputation on long-term career development, mentorship, and a structure that allows producers and leaders to grow within the organization. These promotions also reflect a new generation of leadership within Evergreen, bringing energy, accountability, and a forward-looking approach to growth.

As Evergreen continues to expand into new markets, investing in proven internal leaders remains a key driver of scalable growth and consistent client experience.

For clients and referral partners, these leadership advancements strengthen Evergreen's ability to deliver consistent, high-level service across its markets.

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ABOUT EVERGREEN HOME LOANS

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Evergreen Home Loans™ is a full-service direct lender with a robust presence across the United States. We're licensed in 29 states and have more than 56 branch locations. For over 38 years, we've focused on one thing: helping people achieve homeownership. We offer a variety of loan types, including FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, refinancing, and construction loans, while delivering On Time and As Promised®. Our commitment extends beyond transactions; we believe our solutions provide financial stability and contribute to the creation of generational wealth for the communities we serve.

Learn more at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. Visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ for licensing information.

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SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans