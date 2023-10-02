EVERGREEN HOME LOANS EARNS 2023 GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION™

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans™, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., announced that Evergreen has been awarded the Great Place To Work® Certification™. This year, 96 percent of employees said it's a great place to Work – 34 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work® Certification™. The challenges that have impacted the mortgage industry this past year required us to make difficult decisions, yet our associates and leadership rallied, and we continue to persevere," said Tamra Rieger, President of Evergreen. "This award reflects the strength and commitment of our associates, and the strong culture Evergreen has created over the last 36 years."

The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply every year to get Great Place To Work certified.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, who also emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Evergreen stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Montana, Texas, and Wyoming. Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products for over three decades while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/

