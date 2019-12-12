Evergreen Home Loans™ Goes Live on Black Knight's New Highly Intuitive Loss Mitigation Solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct lender with offices in six western states as well as licensed to originate in Alaska and Wyoming, went live on Black Knight's new, highly intuitive Loss Mitigation solution. Seamlessly integrated with the MSP servicing system, the new Loss Mitigation solution delivers robust functionality and decisioning capabilities to support industry-standard retention and liquidation workouts.

"We looked at a number of different options. Black Knight's Loss Mitigation solution was the clear choice for our needs," said Joe Moley, Vice President, Servicing and Customer Care, for Evergreen Home Loans. "The solution will provide the loss mitigation functionality we need to streamline our processes, and its integration to MSP will give us greater visibility into which eligibility requirements work best for a given borrower, helping to provide the best possible resolution."

Black Knight's Loss Mitigation solution uses advanced, question-and-answer-based workflow and automated decisioning capabilities to support the servicer's loss-mitigation programs, making it easier for servicers to streamline the decisioning process and reduce risk through built-in quality controls. An enhanced interface guides the user through each step of the process, leveraging logic and servicer-defined rules to drive work assignments between the underwriter and the quality control team. This interview-based workflow and automation enables servicers to more easily decision the loan based on pre-configured guidelines.

The solution also includes the option to add Black Knight's electronic signature and document delivery and tracking capabilities. Together, they streamline the gathering and management of documents for the Borrower Response Package, keeping everything online and secure throughout the loss mitigation process.

The Loss Mitigation solution is seamlessly integrated with MSP, Black Knight's industry-leading loan servicing system. MSP is a complete, scalable, end-to-end system used by financial institutions to manage all servicing processes for both mortgage and home equity loans and includes loan setup and maintenance, escrow administration, investor reporting, regulatory requirements and more. Evergreen Home Loans uses MSP to provide its borrowers with a premier customer experience.

"We are excited about expanding our relationship with Evergreen Home Loans, and to help support its business goals and continued growth," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "We remain committed to building upon our industry-leading default capabilities with technological innovation and continual enhancements. Our goal is to help Evergreen -- and our other valued clients -- advance their operations with solutions that increase efficiencies while reducing risk."

About Evergreen Home Loans

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Evergreen Home Loans is a full-service direct lender with offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Alaska and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local neighborhoods with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen 2 Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/

About Black Knight

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership life cycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

