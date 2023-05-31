EVERGREEN HOME LOANS™ HONORED IN THE PUGET SOUND BUSINESS JOURNAL'S CORPORATE PHILANTHROPY AWARDS FOR 2023

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., announced it has placed on the Puget Sound Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards for 2023.

The Corporate Philanthropy Awards honors the region's corporate philanthropists and companies who have made significant contributions to the community through philanthropic work. This event identifies and celebrates the contributions made by all the honorees towards various causes within our region.

"We are committed to making a meaningful impact in our local communities," said Don Burton, Founder and CEO for Evergreen Home Loans. "And we are humbled by the recognition for this award."

The company rankings were announced on May 19, 2023, and were published in the print edition of the Puget Sound Business Journal.

To learn more about Evergreen Home Loans, visit www.evergreenhomeloans.com.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Montana, Texas and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/

