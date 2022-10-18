EVERGREEN HOME LOANS RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR AND UNDERWRITER OF 25th ANNUAL KZOK "ROCK THE HARVEST" FOR NORTHWEST HARVEST

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans™, a full-service direct home loan lender in the Western U.S., will return for the third year as the exclusive title sponsor and underwriter of the 25th annual "Rock the Harvest" event benefiting Northwest Harvest.

Rock the Harvest, presented by Evergreen Home Loans, is a 12-hour radiothon and online auction to fundraise for Northwest Harvest and support its mission to feed individuals experiencing food insecurity across Washington. Hosted by Seattle-based rock station KZOK 102.5, since the annual event first started 24 years ago, listeners have helped Northwest Harvest reach over $1.4 million in donations, helping provide nutritious meals to hundreds of thousands of people in need.

According to Northwest Harvest, 1 in 10 Washingtonians consistently struggle with hunger and 1 in 6 Washington kids live in a household that faces challenges with putting enough food on the table, making this event imperative for families facing difficulties in our region.

"Year after year, we're proud to be the title sponsor of this radiothon supporting the great work of Northwest Harvest," said Tamra Rieger, president of Evergreen Home Loans. "Our team is committed to supporting local families struggling with hunger. Being able to power this radiothon another year for Northwest Harvest and KZOK means a great deal to us."

The Evergreen Cares Foundation was established for Evergreen associates to have a larger impact when contributing to local causes they believe in most. To support the communities in which team members work and live, Evergreen offers matching contributions to qualifying non-profit organizations.

The 25th annual KZOK "Rock the Harvest" radiothon is set for Tuesday, October 25, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. To donate and support Northwest Harvest's mission, tune in to KZOK 102.5 FM during the event or visit this link for more information.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Montana, Texas and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

