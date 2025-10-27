Evergreen Home Loans® Welcomes Scott Maness as Director of Mortgage Sales for the Carolinas, Advancing East Coast Expansion

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans®, a trusted full-service mortgage lender known for its "On Time and As Promised®" commitment and "Security Plus Seller Guarantee®", is continuing its strategic national growth with the addition of Scott Maness as Director of Mortgage Sales for the Carolina Region.

Maness brings more than a decade of mortgage industry experience, having worked across operations, sales, and branch leadership. He has helped hundreds of families achieve homeownership while building and leading high-performing sales teams across competitive markets.

"Joining Evergreen Home Loans was an easy choice with great leadership, a powerful culture, and products that truly make a difference," said Maness. "Evergreen's focus on delivering a 'WOW' experience and doing business the right way aligns perfectly with my values, and I'm excited to help grow our impact across the Carolinas."

"Scott brings the kind of proven leadership and integrity that drives Evergreen forward," said Robert Lipston, EVP of Production. "He's the right person to accelerate our growth across the Carolinas."

In this role, Maness will lead the expansion of Evergreen's presence throughout the Carolinas, recruiting top-tier loan officers, strengthening market partnerships, and leveraging Evergreen's niche product suite to help customers compete more confidently in today's market. He plans to support local branches and loan officers by staying active in production, remaining accessible, and creating an empowered culture grounded in trust, accountability, and service.

Evergreen has experienced significant growth across multiple regions over the past year, and its Southeast expansion, led by Regional Executive John Porath, remains a strategic priority as the company continues building its national footprint.

Growth is one of Evergreen's five core convictions, and it begins with its people. The company invests in the Evergreen family by supporting both personal and professional development. By nurturing its team from within, Evergreen strengthens its culture of care and connection while creating opportunities to expand into new markets nationwide.

About Evergreen Home Loans®

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Evergreen Home Loans™ is a full-service direct lender with a robust presence across the United States. We're licensed in 30 states and have more than 56 branch locations.

For over 38 years, we've focused on one thing: helping people achieve homeownership. We offer a variety of loan types, including FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, refinancing, and construction loans, while delivering On Time and As Promised®.

Our commitment extends beyond transactions; we believe our solutions provide financial stability and contribute to the creation of generational wealth for the communities we serve.

Learn more at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. Visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ for licensing information.

