Evergreen Launches 'From First Lady to Jackie O' Podcast

CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is proud to present the iconic new history show From First Lady to Jackie O . A first for Evergreen, this is a companion podcast to the new book by Paul Brandus, White House correspondent, USA Today columnist and author. Jackie: Her Transformation from First Lady to Jackie O will be published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, with a national release set for August 19, 2020.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was married to two of the 20th century's most powerful public figures: John F. Kennedy and Aristotle Onassis. Lesser known are the five incredible years between those marriages, when she was on her own. Jackie tells that story — the story of a woman who was globally famous, and yet utterly enigmatic. This podcast captures that fascinating, yet mysterious, period in Jackie's life.

The author and host of the podcast, Paul Brandus, has been an award-winning member of the White House press corps since 2008. He is the founder of the widely followed West Wing Reports. He provides reports for television and radio outlets around the United States and overseas. He is also a columnist for USA Today and Dow Jones/MarketWatch. His other books include Under This Roof: A History of the White House and Presidency and This Day in Presidential History .

"I'm excited about working with Evergreen to bring this 'Jackie' podcast to life. My goal was to tell her story beyond the book I've written and they have been terrific," noted author and host Paul Brandus. "Evergreen has a top-notch team, and their creative ideas and marketing support have been very impressive."

"We couldn't have asked for a more rewarding opportunity for our first companion podcast. Working with Paul Brandus, an accomplished journalist and author, on a storybook assignment like this — it's simply a dream for our entire crew," says David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer and minority owner at Evergreen.

Where to Listen: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website

The podcast will also be distributed on EvergreenPodcasts.com and anywhere podcasts are available.

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the fastest-growing podcast publishers in its class. Our network is committed to delivering entertaining and inspiring content to people wherever they are. We work with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. From entrepreneurs and musicians, to philosophers and artists, we are in the business of uniting audiences with authentic storytelling that lives up to our name. Evergreen is powered by a diverse team of knowledgeable executives, experienced hosts, and talented creative professionals – passionately focused on publishing best-in-class Podcasts for Life™.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 40 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, This American President, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

