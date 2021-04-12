Evergreen Launches Spring Slate of Podcasts

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is welcoming spring with a slate of fresh listening, from West Coast Gamblers that promise to make you money to Pop Culture Confidential with film/TV influencer interviews.

As Evergreen advances in its mission to deliver entertaining, thought-provoking content, these March Original Picks are a sampling of what Evergreen can offer to its engaged community. Check them out, and tell us what you think.

Pop Culture Confidential

Christine Jeurling Birro interviews influencers and innovators in television, film, entertainment and pop culture in her podcast, Pop Culture Confidential. An American based in Stockholm, Sweden, she has worked with and produced prominent Scandinavian shows including Sen Kväll med Luuk and Skavlan. But if those don't sound familiar, you'll probably recognize shows like Mad Men, The Wire, The Daily Show and names like Gloria Steinem and Susan Sarandon.

West Coast Gamblers

You're in the money with the West Coast's premier gambling podcast, hosted by Tony "Squares" Cavallo, Drue "Schaefer The Sharp" Crookston and Matthew "Dangles" Dangelantonio. From the NFL to PGA, these guys compete against the bookie and each other, waging gambling challenges and competitive games. They toss in a healthy dose of analysis and bring in special guests, too.

The Gamblers assure you, "There is money to be made and the three of us are going to tell you exactly where to go." You'll enjoy the ride, too. When they say, "Let's get ready to gamble," crack a beer, take some notes and prepare to be educated and entertained.

Canned Air

Remember when… Nostalgic pop culture, new and old comics, and interviews with voice and screen artists give Canned Air that something-something, like pouring your bowl of morning cereal and finding that sought-after surprise toy inside. Hosts Jack, Jeramy and Randy rehash the greats while introducing fresh material for enthusiasts to check out.

In a recent episode, they welcomed comic creator Nina Eveliina, who called out some best "edge of your seat" moments during the Retro Roundtable. Making the list were The Avengers, Breaking Bad and Spider Man. (The interactive hosts encourage listeners to comment on their faves via Facebook.) Nina also introduced her webcomic, NUMB, a horror mystery portrayed in watercolor.

Intrigued? We thought so. With more than 350 episodes available, Canned Air offers plenty of good material to crunch on.

Load up on the pop culture latest like the episode Scandals & Reckonings that includes conversations with Whedon, Carano and 'Framing Britney Spears' with Megan McLachlan. Birro also unloads predictions for awards shows like The Golden Globes and previews new films. If you're indulging in the latest Royal drama, you'll appreciate episode 201 featuring an interview with The Crown's Emerald Fennell (Camilla)

Thoughts from a Page

Host Cindy Burnett is a column-writer for Buzz Reads and Page Turners, along with dishing reviews for Bookreporter.com. As co-creator of Conversations from a Page, her live author chats on Thoughts from a Page reveals great new reads and unveils publishing industry trends.

Recent guest authors include Jennifer Dupee speaking about The Little French Bridal Shop and The Rose Code's Kate Quinn.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen's goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen's capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we're growing an engaged community.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our completelineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

