Evergreen Launches Wild Precious Life Podcast

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover what it means to be wild, precious, and brave—reach beyond— with Wild Precious Life, part of Evergreen Podcasts' new spring slate of uplifting podcasts. The podcast will be hosted by Annmarie Kelly.

Wild Precious Life is about making the most of the time we have. Join author, educator, and learner, Annmarie Kelly as she laughs, cries, and kvetches with the writers, musicians, entrepreneurs, and wanderers who inspire us to stretch beyond our comfort zones.

When Kelly's father passed away in 2020, she heard from hundreds of people who knew and loved him. "Sharing stories during those difficult days sustained me," Kelly says. "And I think all of us are hungry for that same kind of sustenance. Life is too short: let's connect now, let's be brave now. Let's love now."

Wild Precious Life will offer a dynamic roster of guests. To date, the show has booked:

Bunmi Laditan , author of Confessions of a Domestic Failure , Honest Toddler , and Dear God

, author of , , and Frederick Joseph , author of The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Perso n

, author of n Mikki Kendall , author of Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot

, author of Katherine E. Standefer , author of Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving a Life

"All of us at Evergreen are captivated by Annmarie's energy, drive and wisdom," says Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "Being able to produce her show for the Evergreen podcast network is an amazing revelation."

Kelly says, "I'm beyond delighted to be joining the Evergreen team."

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Recruiting Future, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Roots of American Music, Your Teen, Up2, and Novel Conversations. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

evergreen-podcasts.png

Evergreen Podcasts

Logo Evergreen Podcasts

