Evergreen Marine and BlueX Trade Partner to Revolutionize Integrated Ocean Logistics

The partnership accelerates Evergreen's digital push into providing integrated logistics.

digital push into providing integrated logistics. For BlueX Trade, the partnership fuels the scaling of their CarrierX Initiative with an exclusive partnership with one of the largest ocean carriers.

Evergreen and BlueX will together provide digital bookings and seamless access to trade-services, enabling customers globally with a frictionless experience.

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Marine Corporation and BlueX Trade, have established a partnership to bring customers digitalized integrated logistics. Through the launch, customers can easily search online for thousands of routes and book within minutes directly with Evergreen. In addition to providing a white-label digital booking platform, BlueX is also building a trade-matching network that integrates the logistics ecosystem required to move a shipment from door to door. In the future, Evergreen will leverage the ecosystem to offer services such as freight financing, trucking, and insurance.

"Evergreen Marine decided to partner with BlueX and will launch with the platform because the solution has the potential to be the most effective monetization channel for all of our space, globally," says Eric Wang, EVP of Marketing at Evergreen Marine Corporation.

In conjunction with the launch, BlueX is announcing its CarrierX Initiative. As part of the initiative, BlueX has created a white-label solution for carriers to enable smart booking, combined with a trade-services network. The CarrierX Initiative strives to deliver an integrated container logistics solution, to bring enterprise shippers a seamless experience across the supply chain. In an effort to create a digital ecosystem in the ocean logistics economy, carriers will get the most effective monetization channel for their container distribution, including rate and inventory management, carrier EDI/API, and AI/Machine learning.

"We believe carriers open to connecting the industry through technology have the potential to unlock huge value from their existing network. By joining the CarrierX Initiative, carriers get the latest technology solution along with the ability to monetize their container volume with new revenue sources," says Sean O'Malley, CEO of BlueX Trade.

Founded in 2018, and based in the United States and Taiwan, BlueX is a freightech platform that has built the leading ocean cargo network. By connecting buyers and sellers, it has developed a neutral engine enabling shippers and carriers to work together to make ocean logistics and transportation seamless.

