Evergreen Nephrology and Hypertension Nephrology Associates, P.C. Partner

A new standard for kidney care in Detroit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology is pleased to announce a joint venture with Hypertension Nephrology Associates, P.C., a nephrology practice specializing in providing kidney care for those in the Detroit metropolitan area.

For the 37 million adults in the US who currently suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD), the healthcare system can often seem confusing and difficult to navigate. Evergreen partners with nephrology groups like Hypertension Nephrology Associates to offer seamless and coordinated support to help those living with the disease – people like John Taylor.

When Evergreen and their nephrology partner started caring for John, he was living with CKD and discouraged with the lack of attention to his needs and overall health management. However, after the team of experts created a plan specific not only to John's health needs, but also his emotional and mental wellness, he started feeling better about his prognosis and quality of life.

"For the first time in 50 years I was able to really share my experience with CKD and have someone listen," John explained. "I have a sense of hope for the first time in a long time that there's someone who cares."

"For too long, people living with kidney disease have had to deal with complex health challenges and a fragmented health system that's often impersonal and hard to understand," explained Scott Lloyd, Chief Development & Strategy Officer at Evergreen Nephrology. "We are proud to team up with Hypertension Nephrology Associates to offer a multi-dimensional approach to caring for those living with chronic kidney disease in Detroit. This involves tailoring care to each patient: from how we deliver care and education, to helping to find transportation to a dialysis center, to supporting a variety of other determinants of health, because we know that each individual will have different needs to live the best life possible."

The US spends an estimated $200 billion dollars a year fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not able to be involved in the patient's care early enough. Evergreen empowers nephrology groups across the country with clinical, technical, and financial support to change the outlook for their patients early on in their kidney care journey.

"Hypertension Nephrology Associates is excited to partner with Evergreen Nephrology to further our commitment to providing our patients with optimal care," said Jason Biederman, DO, President of Hypertension Nephrology Associates. "We believe this partnership will provide unprecedented resources and value to our patients living with chronic kidney disease."

About Evergreen Nephrology
Evergreen Nephrology is taking a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with our nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen focuses on fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision making to take an active role in their own health. With over 700 provider partners across 17 states, Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care. Learn more at EvergreenNephrology.com

About Hypertension Nephrology Associates, PC
Established in 1984, Hypertension Nephrology Associates, PC, is a diverse, privately held practice in Livonia, Michigan. Our team of 12 providers delivers nephrology-specific care to a vast group of patients in the Detroit metropolitan area. Every member of our team strives to meet our goal of providing exemplary management and coordination of acute and chronic conditions affecting our community. Learn more at hnapc.com

