Evergreen Nephrology and Western Nephrology Partner to Raise the Standard of Kidney Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology, the leader in value-based kidney care, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Western Nephrology, a leading nephrology practice in the metro areas of Denver and Boulder, Colorado.

As an estimated 37 million adults in the US are living with kidney disease, this collaboration marks a significant step in raising the standard of kidney-care for the people Western Nephrology serves. This will be accomplished as the two organizations work to implement a comprehensive value-based-care model that emphasizes proactive, personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique requirements. Through advanced data analytics, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative care practices, patients will benefit from a holistic approach to kidney care that prioritizes their well-being and fosters improved health outcomes.

"Western Nephrology prides itself on addressing all the health needs of people living with kidney disease," said Western Nephrology President, Matthew Esson, MD. "Evergreen Nephrology's approach to proactively identifying health needs, in addition to making necessary services more accessible to patients, reinforces the reputation of Western Nephrology as a clinical leader across the Denver area."

Western Nephrology is the third nephrology practice in Colorado to join with Evergreen in providing innovative, value-based-care strategies for people living with kidney disease. (Colorado Kidney Care in Denver, and The Nephrology Clinic in Fort Collins announced their partnerships in 2022 with Evergreen.) This breadth of coverage allows eligible patients to receive access to Evergreen's services across the Front Range, from South of Denver to the Wyoming border.

"We are excited to expand our reach and support more patients in Colorado who are living with kidney disease," explains Evergreen Nephrology President, Heather Trafton. "Evergreen's patient-centric approach ensures that we meet each patient where they are in their kidney-care journey, which will look different for each person. Working closely with our nephrology partners to provide personalized care plans for each patient improves outcomes and quality of life for those we serve."

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with our nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen focuses on fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision-making to take an active role in their own health. With over 700 provider partners across 17 states, Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care. Learn more about our efforts to advance value-based care and personalized treatments for those living with kidney disease at EvergreenNephrology.com

Western Nephrology

For nearly sixty years, Western Nephrology has provided kidney care for people living in the Denver, Colorado area. Our 15 board-certified physicians and teams care for patients in nephrology clinics, dialysis clinics, and rehabilitation centers, also providing in-patient and acute dialysis consultation services. Western Nephrology physicians serve as Medical Directors and Attending Physicians for 16 dialysis clinics. In addition to caring for patients, our research team is actively involved in numerous clinical trials on hypertension, chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and end-stage renal disease; resulting in approvals for kidney disease medications, and other opportunities to better understand the science behind nephrology. Learn more at WestNeph.com.

SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology