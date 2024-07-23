Evergreen Nephrology Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology, the leader in value-based kidney care, proudly announces the addition of David Young to its board of directors.

Young's distinguished career in finance and medical practice transformation includes leadership roles such as CEO of GenesisCare, President & CEO of Physicians Endoscopy Inc., and COO of Privia Health Inc. His extensive experience also includes senior-level positions at Smile Brands Inc., McKesson Specialty Health, and US Oncology Inc.

In his new role with Evergreen, Young will continue to serve on the boards of GenesisCare Cayman Holdings, GenesisCare UK Ltd, and Biocartis Holdings Inc. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding Evergreen's purpose to create a reimagined healthcare experience for everyone living with kidney disease.

"Evergreen is leading kidney care with its innovative, value-based approaches that support both patients and nephrologists," said Young. "They are addressing critical gaps in the traditional fee-for-service model, creating new pathways for better patient outcomes. I am thrilled to contribute to their groundbreaking work."

"Evergreen is at an exciting point in its growth, forming new partnerships with nephrologists nationwide, aligning with new payors, and pioneering cutting-edge research," said Adam Boehler, Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "David's extensive operational, financial, and executive leadership in healthcare will be invaluable as we pursue our work of providing exceptional kidney care tailored to each patient's journey."

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with our nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen focuses on fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision-making to take an active role in their own health. With over 750 provider partners offering care across 24 states, Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care. Learn more about our efforts to advance value-based care and personalized treatments for those living with kidney disease at EvergreenNephrology.com

SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology