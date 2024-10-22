Evergreen Nephrology Appoints John Donlan as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology today announced the appointment of John Donlan as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

John Donlan, CEO, Evergreen Nephrology

Donlan brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience, including 25 years dedicated to advancing physicians within value-based care. He has a proven track record of spearheading national growth strategies, improving population health outcomes, and enhancing ACO provider network performance. Among his many accomplishments, Donlan served as President of Steward Health Care Network, a national physician network, and led it to become one of the first CMMI Pioneer ACOs under the Affordable Care Act and the first Medicaid ACO program in Massachusetts. Steward's PCP-led model was consistently recognized as a top-performing ACO by CMMI.

"John's extensive experience in value-based care, visionary leadership, and talent for scaling healthcare organizations make him the ideal leader for Evergreen," said Adam Boehler, Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "His deep understanding of population health and his commitment to enabling physician practice transformation are essential to advancing kidney care. Under John's leadership, we are confident that Evergreen will continue to innovate and expand, delivering greater outcomes for the patients and communities we serve."

In his new role, Donlan will focus on driving Evergreen's national expansion while continuing to enhance outcomes and reduce medical expenses in value-based programs. His leadership will be key in advancing the organization's mission of improving the lives of people living with kidney disease.

Donlan joins Evergreen at an exciting time as the company strengthens its leadership team to accelerate growth and impact. In addition to Donlan's appointment, Evergreen has welcomed four key executives in past several months: Heather Trafton as President, Philip Cooksey as Chief Financial Officer, Tim Pflederer as Chief Medical Officer, and Ron Margalit as Chief Information Officer.

Trafton brings a wealth of experience in clinical operations and value-based care models, positioning Evergreen to further support physicians in thriving within these frameworks. Cooksey's extensive background in financial oversight, including leadership roles at Humana and a career in investment banking with Goldman Sachs, enhances Evergreen's financial strategy. Pflederer, with three decades of experience in nephrology and a tenure as President of the Renal Physicians Association, will drive clinical excellence. Margalit, a healthcare technology innovator with 25 years of experience, has been instrumental in advancing technologies that propel value-based care initiatives forward.

These strategic additions to Evergreen's executive team, combined with the company's recently signed value-based care contract with Humana, reinforce Evergreen's commitment to expanding partnerships and delivering high-quality, personalized care to patients nationwide.

"I am honored to join Evergreen Nephrology at such a pivotal time in its growth," said Donlan. "Evergreen's commitment to transforming nephrology care and improving patient outcomes through value-based care models aligns with my passion for physician-led healthcare. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Evergreen to continue building a national care program that empowers providers and delivers the highest quality care to patients. Together, we will drive innovation, expand our reach, and make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve."

Donlan holds an honors degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master's in Business Management from the University of Maryland, European Division. He is also a Certified Health Insurance Executive, designated by the America's Health Insurance Plans Association. Donlan's career began as a Medical Platoon Leader in the U.S. Army's 1st Armored Division, where he served in Germany and Macedonia, later becoming a Captain and Director of Healthcare Services at NATO Headquarters in Belgium.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centered approach to kidney care, working alongside nephrologists and payor partners to provide a holistic experience for individuals living with chronic and end-stage kidney disease. By empowering patients through shared decision-making, we help them take an active role in their health. With over 850 provider partners serving patients across 24 states, Evergreen is setting a new national standard for personalized, physician-led kidney care. Learn more about our efforts to advance value-based care and personalized treatments at EvergreenNephrology.com.

