Evergreen Nephrology Names New Executive Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evergreen Nephrology announced the appointment of two key executives to its leadership team, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Philip Cooksey and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Tim Pflederer.

Philip Cooksey brings a wealth of experience to Evergreen as the new CFO, including leadership and oversight for the financial operations of both the healthcare services and insurance services segments at Humana, as well as a prior career in Investment Banking with Goldman Sachs and Lazard.

Evergreen Nephrology announces appointment of executives, Philip Cooksey, CFO and Dr. Tim Pflederer, CMO. Post this As the new CFO, Philip Cooksey brings a wealth of experience to Evergreen Nephrology, including leadership and oversight for the financial operations of both the healthcare services and insurance services segments at Humana, as well as a prior career in Investment Banking with Goldman Sachs and Lazard. Evergreen Nephrology welcomes Dr. Tim Pflederer, MD, who will begin his role as CMO on April 1. As current president of Renal Care Associates in Peoria, Illinois, Dr. Pflederer has spent 30 years caring for patients with kidney disease, in addition to serving as past president of the Renal Physician Association, and other organizations committed to improving healthcare at the national level.

"Evergreen has a differentiated collection of assets, including its deep clinician partnerships, that integrate to create a platform to improve quality and outcomes for some of the most vulnerable Americans," said Cooksey. "I am excited to join the organization at this important point in its growth trajectory and look forward to working with talented colleagues across the company to advance our mission to improve health, lower costs, and increase engagement with those we serve."

Evergreen also welcomes Dr. Tim Pflederer, MD, who will begin his role as CMO on April 1. As current president of Renal Care Associates in Peoria, Illinois, Dr. Pflederer has spent 30 years caring for patients with kidney disease, in addition to serving as past president of the Renal Physician Association, and other organizations committed to improving healthcare at the national level.

"Over the last two years, I have had the privilege to collaborate with Evergreen in several capacities as we worked together to improve the quality of life for patients living with chronic kidney disease (CKD)," says Dr. Pflederer. "Evergreen's model provides nephrologists like me unprecedented support and resources which bring value to the care we give and hope for patients and their families. I could not be more excited to be a part of this ground-breaking work."

Evergreen's multi-dimensional approach to caring for those living with chronic kidney disease involves personalized plans and care tailored to meet each patient where they are in their journey. These efforts can significantly improve the quality of life for patients living among the 37 million adults with kidney disease in the U.S.

"In partnership with nephrology practices across the country, Evergreen works to delay disease progression, decrease unnecessary hospitalizations, shift care to the home, and increase transplants for CKD patients," says, Adam Boehler, Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "These efforts are why it's crucial to have strong leaders who believe in our mission and the impact we are making; Philip Cooksey and Dr. Tim Pflederer are both the right people to step into these roles with our executive team.

"Cooksey's proven track record in driving financial performance and implementing effective financial strategies will be key in guiding Evergreen through its next phase of growth and success. And I am confident that Dr. Pflederer's years of working on the front lines with patients will give him a unique perspective that will be important in furthering our commitment to improving the lives of those we serve."

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with our nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen focuses on fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision-making to take an active role in their own health. With over 700 provider partners across 17 states, Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care. Learn more about our efforts to advance value-based care and personalized treatments for those living with kidney disease at EvergreenNephrology.com

SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology