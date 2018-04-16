Evergreen Organix of Las Vegas is Expanding Sales Out of State

Learn more about Evergreen Organix here: https://www.evergreenorganix.com/aboutus/

Evergreen Organix line of cannabis products always uses premium cannabis and the finest ingredients to create a wonderful experience no matter what you choose. Edibles like Double Chocolate Chunk Brownie Bites, Rice Crispy Treats, Homemade Cannabutter, and new Fruit Chews, are made by a team of talented bakers and chocolatiers. Cannabis Lip Balm, Menstrual Relief Oil, Intimacy Oil, and even Cannabis Sun Screen are among topical products created by their expert team of scientists, all made using top-of-the-line equipment in their state-of-the-art facility.

"We are both honored and excited to soon be expanding the Evergreen Organix brand to Arizona, California, and Colorado. While we are proudly rooted in Nevada and have learned so much from this revolutionary market, this expansion milestone speaks volumes of our team's efforts and dedication our brand's success. We look forward to the opportunity to serve both medical and recreational markets with our famed quality and passion for cannabis," Jillian Nelson, Operations Manager.

Ensuring a "premium cannabis experience" with every edible, topical or vaping product, Evergreen Organix uses a combination of small batches, and proactively taking measures to ensure each product is as potent and safe as expected, including testing each product. A brand that offers CBD products, vegan friendly edible options, sugar free options, plenty of sweet options from chocolate loves to fruit chews, skin and personal care and pain relief products, Evergreen Organix has something for everyone from medical marijuana patients to adult use consumers.

Evergreen Organix is a Las Vegas based producer of cannabis edibles, topical and vape products that uses only the finest ingredients and premium cannabis. Their signature line of products is soon to be available in Nevada, California, Colorado, and Arizona to both medicinal and adult recreational consumers.



