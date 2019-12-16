Evergreen Packaging Corporate Office Selected as a Memphis Top Workplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate office of Evergreen Packaging®, a global leader in plant-based packaging solutions, has been selected as a 2019 Memphis Top Workplace, based on employee feedback to an annual survey conducted by Energage. Top Workplaces is a national program, which measures workplace cultural drivers. The designation of Top Workplace takes into account employee motivation and loyalty, as well as willingness to recommend the workplace to others. Evergreen received the award in the small business category for its 85 person headquarters office, although globally the company employs 4,000 team members.

"Winning the Top Workplace Award is reflective of our special culture," said Tobi Merschat, Evergreen Vice President of Human Resources. "Even our team members' survey participation shows their engagement and enthusiasm for our company brand. For example, 70 of 85 Memphis-based employees responded to the Top Workplace survey, an 82% response rate, compared to the average response rate for all Memphis companies of 57%."

Evergreen celebrated the award in a surprise Monday morning event for its team members on the day after the announcement in the Commercial Appeal. The celebration included a catered breakfast, messages from senior leadership and a personalized gift bag for each employee containing a small evergreen tree, among other elements. The evergreen trees are a symbolic representation of Evergreen Packaging's celebration of its renewable paper-based products and commitment to sustainable forestry. The company is also sponsoring a social media contest, encouraging team members to post their status as an employee of a 2019 Memphis Top Workplace.

"A celebration was definitely in order," says Merschat. "We're a company that really thrives on collaboration and celebrating our successes. A survey that we conducted internally two years ago highlighted the fact that organization-wide our team members really enjoy working with each other. So, it was fitting that we take this opportunity to celebrate this award together."

Evergreen Packaging, a global leader in paper packaging solutions, makes paper and paperboard products from responsibly sourced fiber which are designed to deliver product freshness, brand distinction and supply chain confidence. Our products are manufactured globally in facilities in the US, Asia, Central America and the Middle East/North Africa. Evergreen Packaging is the number one supplier of liquid packaging board in the world. Evergreen Packaging cartons contain protective layers of plastic (including cap and spout). Fiber used in our products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used and where overall growth exceeds harvest. www.evergreenpackaging.com

