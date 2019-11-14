Evergreen Podcasts & FreshWater Cleveland Partners on FreshFaces Podcasts

CLEVELAND, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to announce its partnership with Freshwater Cleveland , a weekly e-magazine and website that reports on What's Next in and around Cleveland, Ohio. The partnership will center on a new podcast FreshFaces, a show that will spotlight the unsung heroes making a difference in Cleveland. Jen Jones Donatelli, Managing Editor of Freshwater Cleveland, will be the host of this refreshing podcast series. The podcast launches on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Jen Jones Donatelli, host of FreshFaces quipped, "The FreshFaces podcast is a natural extension of our work at Freshwater Cleveland, and it's exciting to have a new platform to share even more stories of impactful Clevelanders."

Freshwater Cleveland publisher Tammy Wise was quick to note, "Our readership has been growing exponentially over the last year, and we have been looking for ways to extend the FreshWater brand and expand our content creation. When the opportunity to work with Evergreen Podcasts presented itself, we knew a podcast was the perfect next step."

"I have been a huge fan of Freshwater Cleveland for years," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "It is a fantastic platform telling you the good, true wonderful stories that make Cleveland a very special place. It is awesome to be working with amazing storytellers."

The FreshFaces podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and many other platforms. Other podcasts published by the Evergreen include Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, The Chad & Cheese Podcast and Unleash Your Supernova.

About FreshWater

FreshWater Cleveland offers up a fresh wave of stories covering Northeast Ohio's most creative people, businesses, organizations, and neighborhood developments. The newsletters focus areas include technology, innovation, diversity, local food, and entrepreneurship. FreshWater is published by Issue Media Group. Our publications are supported in part by underwriting partnerships with local businesses, institutions, nonprofits, and foundations to support and expand coverage of job growth, economic development, real estate, non-profit innovation, city building, and placemaking.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern makers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience.

