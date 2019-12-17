Evergreen Podcasts Creates a Unique HR Technology Channel

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The conversation is rapidly changing around workforce development, technologies that power human resources, and the company brand-vision required to attract and retain the best talent. From every angle, it's all about people, culture, and productivity. To service this growing niche, Evergreen Podcasts ("Evergreen") has gathered together some of the brightest minds in these fields. We're adding distinct and popular podcast voices from the HR, TA, Employment Brand, Marketing, and Cult Brand sectors.

Evergreen has already added three shows to its network in this human resource arena and a fourth will be launched in January 2020:

Chad & Cheese: The Chad & Cheese Podcast discusses a wide variety of topics and current news stories centered around recruiting, human resources, and employment. Hiring companies, employers, and vendors tune in weekly for insights from practitioners, vendors, startups, and more.

The Jim Stroud Podcast: This witty and insightful podcast explores the discoveries and trends forming the future of our lives. Brain-to-brain communication, robot bosses, microchip implants for workers, and immortality as an employee benefit are all happening now. If you want to know what's next, subscribe to this podcast today.

The Talent Cast: Hosted by the dynamic James Ellis, this podcast is dedicated to making you smarter about recruiting and hiring. It's time to reinvent employer branding, recruiting, and hiring from the ground up.

"Evergreen continues to invest in shows and talent that bring relevance to our listeners' lives," noted Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "Our podcast lineup just keeps getting stronger and stronger. We could not be more thrilled about all of this."

All of these Evergreen shows can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many other platforms. Other podcasts published by Evergreen include Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, Wake Up Call, Unleash Your Supernova, and Burn the Boats.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern makers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience.

