Evergreen Podcasts Earns First-Ever Ambie Nomination for 'Burn the Boats'

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is an award-winning podcast network with the announcement of Burn the Boats as an inaugural nominee of the first-ever Podcast Academy Awards for Excellence in Audio ('Ambies'). Burn the Boats is honored along with other critically acclaimed shows in the Best Political or Opinion podcast category.

The Ambies celebrate podcasting excellence and elevate the awareness and status of podcasts as a unique and personal medium for entertainment, information, storytelling and expression.

Burn the Boats checks all of those boxes.

"It's been such a privilege to host Burn the Boats. It seems we've struck a chord — a podcast about history makers and brave decisions, at a time when our country desperately needs real courage," noted Ken Harbaugh - Host of Burn the Boats. "I'm honored that this show was named alongside such giants as NPR Politics and Crooked Media, but the real credit goes to the amazing production team that makes it happen. And, of course, to the listeners who make it all worthwhile."

Variety magazine and Hollywood Reporter announced the Podcast Academy's 164 nominees for the inaugural Ambies Awards, including a Burn the Boats mention. Rolling Stone lists Burn the Boats among nominees in 23 categories, including podcasts showcasing names like Matthew McConaughey, Tessa Thompson, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malcolm Gladwell.

Other podcasts in the Best Political or Opinion category include Our Nation of Immigrants, Politically Re-Active and the NPR Politics Podcast. The livestream Ambies ceremony takes place May 16.

As a growing podcast network with global reach, Evergreen Podcasts delivers original, thought-provoking content with remarkable storytelling and diverse angles. Burn the Boats, with host Ken Harbaugh, showcases interviews with political leaders, influencers and history-makers who discuss the choices we confront when failure is not an option. Choices like when Alexander the Great landed troops on the Persian shores and ordered his men to burn their boats.

Harbaugh is an ex-Navy pilot, dad, podcast host and author of Here Be Dragons. He's the former president of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that deploys military veterans as emergency first responders. He is part of the growing Evergreen Podcast family of storytellers.

