Evergreen Podcasts Invests in Podcast Radio

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts has announced an investment in Podcast Radio, a U.K.-based, independent platform for discovering and promoting podcasts through digital broadcasting and a radio-like experience. The platform features sample episodes of podcasts from all over the world introduced by "podjocks" who also interview content creators. In late 2020, Podcast Radio announced its own podcast production network, which will be powered by Evergreen Podcasts.

This is the third investment announcement for Evergreen Podcasts, which has completed investments into the podcast Five Minute News and Ars Longa, a medical and wellness podcast network. The deal includes two investments by Evergreen into Podcast Radio, alignment on the sales and marketing strategies of the businesses and an agreement to host, distribute and potentially produce new podcasts for both the U.S and U.K. markets.

Gerard Edwards, Founder of Podcast Radio, offered, "Podcast Radio has experienced great success in our first year, as we continually help listeners discover new podcasts. We were naturally drawn to Evergreen as we are dedicated to showcasing incredible podcast content on our platform. We look forward to furthering our fantastic partnership."

"Evergreen was immediately captivated by the Podcast Radio concept," noted Michael DeAloia - Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Podcasts. "And when we discovered in our discussions of Podcast Radio's desire to launch its own podcast network, it cemented our desire to invest in the podcast startup."

About Podcast Radio

Podcast Radio launched at the beginning of 2020 and broadcasts on radio in London, Surrey, Manchester and Glasgow, as well as streaming online worldwide. It is set to expand to more U.K. cities this year.

Podcast Radio has also launched PRO-Shows (original series) and made them available via both broadcast and on-demand in the podcast space. These include a podcast chart show, The Pod 20; a scathing review show, Pod Roast; an entertainment podcast hosted by a reality TV star in the U.K., What's The Crack; and an international murder-mystery-drama with an ex-BBC World Service announcer, The Mahé Mysteries.

To read more information about the platform itself, click here. Listen to Podcast Radio.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. By the end of 2020, the company produced or distributed over 65 podcast programs and delivered more than 4.1 million podcast downloads.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O ., This American President , The Medal of Honor Podcast , Burn the Boats , The Chad & Cheese Podcast , Recruiting Future , Professional Book Nerds , Banking Transformed , Roots of American Music , Your Teen , Up2 , and Novel Conversations . All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

