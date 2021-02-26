Evergreen Podcasts Launches Sports Channel

CLEVELAND, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's more to sports than the competition, the match, the athletes and the post-game highlights. Sports enthusiasts who want more will find surprising backstories, deep history, interesting traditions and insights on Evergreen Podcasts Sports Channel.

If you've had enough "hot takes", run-on commentary and mindless sports talk, you're in the right place.

"Evergreen Podcasts curated a Sports Channel for fans looking for depth and sports intellect delivered in an entertaining format," says Gerardo Orlando, VP of Network Development at Evergreen Podcasts. "There are countless outlets that spit out stats, wrap-ups and celebrity sports news, but we know there are enthusiasts that want something different—something with spirit that feeds a desire for great storytelling and untold insights."

This season, we're filling the Sports Channel ticket with a diverse lineup of podcasts positioned to be playlist favorites. Check out the starting lineup:

Waiting for Next Year

Waiting for Next Year has been covering the Cleveland sports landscape for over 10 years as an independent website. The WFNY Podcast started out as a pet project for host Craig Lyndall, but has evolved into a team effort. WFNY has a weekly farcical Browns preview show called The Browns Friday Fumble hosted by Dave Sterling and Dylan Price. The Dery Brothers Tribecast hosted by Matt and Todd Dery covers every bit of baseball season. Other hosts like Josh Poloha and Joe Gilbert have also emerged to do Browns post-game recaps and reactions live on Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter, as well as on the podcast feed.

Cleveland and Beyond

Fans who wear their passion for the Cavs, Indians and Browns on their sleeves will relate to hosts Jarid Watson and Andy Billman (Director of Believeland, an ESPN 30 for 30 Film). From opinion and analysis to athlete interviews, they cover the pulse of Cleveland sports in Cleveland and Beyond.

The Nail in the Coffin

Covering the Cavaliers, Browns, Indians, Ohio State, sports media and pop culture, The Nail in the Coffin embraces the experience of being a Cleveland sports fan, with unique perspectives from hosts Tom Valentino and Travis Ulle on the latest happenings around the city's teams and interviews with athletes, sports industry leaders and media personalities.

Press Box Access

Sportswriters sat there, scored the winning interview, watched the historic milestone plays—and they knew some of the greatest coaches and players of all time. Press Box Access host Todd Jones shares the stories behind the stories of the biggest sports moments in the last 50 years.

Pit Pass Moto

The biggest names in motorcycling and moto racing hang with Pit Pass Moto to discuss trends and trendsetters in the industry. Host JP Doran returned in December 2020 with new episodes of Pit Pass Moto with new co-host David Sulecki. Fresh insights with every listen—such as the latest interview with Jim Lacozili, owner of Motozilli Motorcycle Dealership + Museum.

"We're heading into spring primed with new episodes that will give sports enthusiasts a well-rounded mix of fresh content," says Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, relating how the Sports Channel continues to evolve with premium programming that fans can't find elsewhere. "We're interested in giving listeners a pop culture perspective on sports through bold storytelling that holds listeners until the final credits."

