Evergreen Podcasts Launches Weddings Unveiled

CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts welcomes Weddings Unveiled to their family of podcasts. The information-packed series, Weddings Unveiled, joins Evergreen's growing list of Lifestyle podcasts which includes The Katz Walk and Unleash Your Supernova . The new Lifestyle podcasts will eventually be spun off into their own Evergreen podcast channel. Host Leah Longbrake is pulling back the veil to bring the listener honest advice and creative ideas from those in the wedding industry. From the Engagement to the Honeymoon, get all the details one would need from wedding and event experts to make it your best day ever!

"I'm thrilled to work with Evergreen to help couples plan their big day with the Weddings Unveiled podcast," gushed Leah Longbrake - Host of Weddings Unveiled and Producer at Evergreen Podcasts, "and hope that we can ease their mind about the process and enjoy the journey. The team at Evergreen has been incredible to work with and has truly become a second family to me."

"Leah is wonderfully creative and visionary in her approach to this podcast," noted Michael C. DeAloia - CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "She came to us with a concept that we loved and supported. This is going to be a fun show to listen to."

Leah Longbrake, host of Weddings Unveiled, will be available for all media interviews including TV, radio, print and online services. Please contact Evergreen Podcasts press contact as noted below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched 4 podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. Today, The company has 58 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 4 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, The Talent Cast, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Roots of American Music, Your Teen, Up2, and Novel Conversations. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

