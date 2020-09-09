Evergreen Podcasts Partners With New Politics & Service Year Alliance on the Rebuilding America Podcast

CLEVELAND, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to launch the Rebuilding America podcast with partners New Politics and Service Year Alliance. The podcast will be hosted by Ken Harbaugh, who also hosts Burn the Boats and Medal of Honor Podcast on the Evergreen Podcasts network. Harbaugh was also the host of Reclaiming Patriotism on Crooked Media.

Rebuilding America is a 10-episode, limited series featuring advocates of national service from a range of perspectives. Guests include General Stanley McChrystal, former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta, and other leaders who are working towards the day when a year of national service becomes an expectation for all Americans. Ken's conversations span from local communities to the national stage, from social justice to public health, and from storytelling and journalism to foreign service. In each episode, Rebuilding America will also include a testimonial from a national service program alum, offering an intimate look at the positive impact of service on those who step up.

Host of Rebuilding America, Ken Harbaugh, said, "I'm honored to work with Evergreen, New Politics and Service Year Alliance on the Rebuilding America podcast and to have the opportunity to highlight some of our country's most dedicated public servants. There are so many ways to think about national service and so many organizations operating with America's greater good in mind - I am humbled to help share their stories."

Emily Cherniack, Founder and Executive Director of New Politics, noted, "Amidst the seemingly endless storm of instability that has come to define much of this year, there is reason for hope. Hope because of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who step up every day in service of their communities – veterans of the military and of national service organizations taking on our country's most pressing challenges and shrinking the change required to solve them. We at New Politics are thrilled to partner with Ken and the Rebuilding America podcast as they help shine a light on those servant leaders and on the folks empowering them to move our country forward."

And Jesse Colvin, CEO of Service Year Alliance, offered this: "America is grappling with a trio of crises — an unprecedented pandemic, record levels of unemployment, and civil unrest around racial and social justice. But when our country is faced with moments of crisis, time and again Americans have shown that they are eager to be part of the solution in building a better country. National service offers the next generation an opportunity to put their idealism into action and repair our civic fabric. Service Year Alliance is proud to support the Rebuilding America podcast to lift up the stories of those who have served, and we look forward to following along as Rebuilding America connects with service year alums, elected officials, thought leaders, and local community leaders to explore how national service is tackling the biggest issues of our time."

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, The Talent Cast, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Roots of American Music, Your Teen, Up2, and Novel Conversations. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

