Evergreen Podcasts Partners With the Jim Stroud Show

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is pleased to announce its partnership with The Jim Stroud Podcast . The partnership will include the distribution, marketing and administrative support of the famed podcast. This show explores the discoveries and trends forming the future of our lives. Brain-to-brain communication, robot bosses, microchip implants for workers and immortality as an employee benefit are transforming the lives of so many.

"Such an amazing day," offered an enthusiastic Jim Stroud, founder, host and producer of The Jim Stroud Podcast, "To everyone who said I would not amount to much, look at me now! I partnered up with Evergreen Podcasts and could not be more thrilled with the relationship."

"Jim is the consummate professional," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "and desires a new growth avenue for his amazing podcast. We are honored to be working with Jim and expect amazing things from the show."

The Jim Stroud Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and many other platforms. Other podcasts published by the Evergreen include Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, Wake Up Call, The Chad & Cheese Podcast and Burn the Boats.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern makers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience.

