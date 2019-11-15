Evergreen Podcasts Partners With the Talent Cast

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Talent Cast, the "most caffeinated employer podcast" on the market. The Talent Cast is hosted by James Ellis, noted employer brand speaker, author and consultant, based in Chicago, IL.

The Talent Cast is dedicated to making listeners smarter about recruiting and hiring. It's time to re-invent employer branding, recruiting and hiring from the ground up! If you're ready to throw off the shackles of conventional recruiting and employer brand thinking, this is the podcast for you. Nothing is safe. No best practice is sacred. Here, get serious about what works, so that you can punch above your weight in the ongoing war for talent.

"If you've ever tried to do it, you know podcasts are exceedingly hard to market. And even after three years of regular weekly episodes, we just weren't reaching the people who we thought would value this content," noted show host James Ellis. "By partnering with Evergreen, we believe we can connect to a wider audience and promote our mission of changing the way businesses recruit and hire for the better."

"The office drank an extra cup of coffee when we found out that Jim was bringing The Talent Cast into the Evergreen fold," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "His show is what we are all about – giving independent podcasters the tools to be incredibly successful."

The Talent Cast podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and many other platforms. Other podcasts published by Evergreen include Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, The Chad & Cheese Podcast and Burn the Boats.

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and quality production. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences through storytelling. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask them how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience.

