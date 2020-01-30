Evergreen Podcasts Selected to Present at VentureOut New Media Conference

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is pleased to announce that the company has been accepted into the VentureOut New Media program to be held in New York City from Feb. 3- 7, 2020. VentureOut supports the top media and technology growth companies from the U.S. and abroad on their mission to access new markets, raise capital, and scale. VentureOut introduces CEOs and founders to the best and brightest investors and strategic partners in the New York startup ecosystem. Evergreen is the first Cleveland, Ohio-based company to have been accepted into this prestigious program.

"When every content expert has been talking for years about how 'video content is king' it has been fascinating to watch the unceasing growth of podcasts, to a point of true cultural significance. That is why the entire team at VentureOut is so excited to have one of the world's fastest-growing podcast networks joining our New Media program," offered Brian Frumberg, CEO and Founder of VentureOut. "And while we were impressed by Evergreen's growth, the top brands they work with, and the inspiring stories they tell, it was Michael and the team's expertise and humility that convinced us of their inevitable success. We can't wait to showcase their Ohio awesomeness in NYC!"

"We are humbled to have been accepted into VentureOut's New Media event," noted Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "It validates the growth of our podcasts and brand in the new media marketplace. We are at a critical juncture in our growth as a media force -- VentureOut will help us forge stronger strategic relationships."

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. In 2019, Evergreen added 10 new podcast programs and enjoyed over 1,000,000 downloads. As of 2020, the company has 34 podcast programs that have been downloaded in over 180 countries. Podcasts published by Evergreen include Rebel Force Radio, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, The Jim Stroud Podcast, Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and other major podcast platforms.

Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, and Brian Frumberg, CEO of VentureOut, are both available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

About VentureOut

VentureOut is a platform identifying and connecting technology companies from cities around the U.S. and globally with opportunities available to them in NYC. VentureOut is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs with great ideas and engaging with diverse startups, influential investors, corporate opportunities and government agencies to help drive a global innovation ecosystem. The company was founded by Brian Frumberg and is based in New York, NY. Frumberg launched VentureOut in 2012. Prior to that, Frumberg worked at Gotham Ventures, consulting, supporting early-stage tech startups in NYC, business development, at OTR Global, and sales, as the youngest institutional salesperson globally at Standard & Poor's.

Press Contact:

Name: David Allen Moss

Email: dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Evergreen Podcasts

Related Links

https://evergreenpodcasts.com

