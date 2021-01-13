Evergreen Podcasts Takes Ownership Position in Ars Longa Media

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts has agreed to assume an ownership position in Ars Longa Media, a fast-growing podcast network focused on creative productions in medical education, psychology, mental health and healthcare. Ars Longa's podcasts will be the core content on Evergreen's new medical and wellness podcast channel. Evergreen will also host, distribute the Ars Longa podcasts, support operational functions and craft marketing and audience-building programs.

Ars Longa Media, and its sister company InsideTheBoards lead the world in audio and podcast content serving medical students. Ars Longa's media garnered over 1,000,000 podcast downloads in 2020. The team at Ars Longa expect exponential growth in the downloads of its podcasts.

"There's a lot of underappreciated creativity within the profession of medicine, which bridges the space between the humanities and science. Honestly, my wish for our group is to help restore the 'art' of medicine within the culture of healthcare," offered Patrick C. Beeman, Co-Founder & CEO of Ars Longa Media. "The human element deserves primacy of place. Thankfully, I wasn't the only one with a similar vision."

"This strategic partnership leverages the core strengths of both companies and should accelerate growth," said Ted O'Connell, Co-Founder of Ars Longa Media.

"The Ars Longa partnership has been one of the great experiences for Evergreen," noted Michael DeAloia - Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Podcasts. "We cannot wait to work with Ars Longa to build one of the most provocative and profitable medical podcast networks globally."

About Ars Longa

Ars Longa Media, a Lorain, Ohio-based podcast network, grew out of the original podcast Patrick C. Beeman, MD, - InsideTheBoards - started as a passion project out of his bedroom. The aim of the podcast was to help medical students prepare for their licensing boards. Today the company produces 13 podcasts in the health, wellness and medical education genres. Ars Longa Media takes its names from a Latin phrase attributed to Hippocrates, "Ars Longa, Vita Brevis," translated as "art is long, life is short." "It refers to the art of medicine" notes Beeman, "but more broadly the idea is that creativity perdures despite the brevity of life."

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched 4 podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 64 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 4 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O ., This American President , The Medal of Honor Podcast , Burn the Boats , The Chad & Cheese Podcast , Recruiting Future , Professional Book Nerds , Banking Transformed , Roots of American Music , Your Teen , Up2 , and Novel Conversations . All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

