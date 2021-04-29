Evergreen Podcasts Welcomes Blood Time Podcast

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to welcome its newest podcast, Blood Time, hosted by the legendary wrestling coach - Peter Cimoroni. With over 55 episodes, the Blood Time podcast is the audio arena for some of the most incredible stories and conversations about wrestling, business, leadership and perseverance. The podcast speaks to the bonds and emotions between coach and the athlete at the interscholastic and intercollegiate level. Each interview and interview segment reveals these trusted bonds of kinship. The show has had significant success in securing big names in the wrestling domain and has secured an ever-growing slate of sponsors.

The Blood Time podcast is hosted and created by serial entrepreneur, "Coach" Peter Cimoroni and is produced by up-and-coming talent Maverick Peters at the Maverick Podcasting Network. The show's audience has grown beyond wrestlers, coaches and enthusiasts to business and civic leaders seeking to understand excellence. Cimoroni and his podcast team are excited and overjoyed to be partnering with Evergreen Podcasts and its executive leadership, as lead by CEO Michael DeAloia.

"I have known Michael for 20 years, and his intellect, passion, vision, and professionalism are the best of breed and an immensely attractive and deciding reason we are now a proud part of the Evergreen Family. I love Michael's vision and what he has created, and I'm proud to be part of it moving forward," says Cimoroni.

"Evergreen will provide us a platform and the ability for brand extension, and an increased ability to present these remarkable individuals and their transformative stories to the World at Large. In such a tandem, only great things are to come," intimated Cimoroni.

"I have been fascinated by athletes and their amazing leadership capacity," noted Michael DeAloia - CEO of Evergreen, "This podcast really studies this dynamic concept and Peter really leads wonderful interviews."

More information about Blood Time and Coach Cimoroni can be found on the official website.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Other Podcasts on Evergreen's Network include Warriors in Their Own Words, Cult Brand Secrets, Five Minute News, Press Box Access, Ohio v the World, and more. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

