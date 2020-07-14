Evergreen Podcasts Welcomes Crazy & the King

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is proud to announce that Crazy and the King will join the Evergreen Podcasts network. This show is the fifth to join Evergreen's Human Resources channel. Hosts Julie Sowash and Torin Ellis discuss the key debates going on in Corporate America on diversity, inclusion and the freedom of ambition and personal exploration. The podcast comes out every week with a bold narrative that demands to be heard. Crazy & The King can be heard on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart.

"Torin and I are joining THE strongest line up of Talent Acquisition podcasts out there. We are huge fans of the on-air talent at Evergreen Podcasts and are eager to join Chad and Cheese, James Ellis, Matt Alder and Jim Stroud," said Julie Sowash, Co-host of the podcast. "We will be filling the need for more access to diversity and Inclusion conversations and driving home the need for change in our work world and our humanity. Evergreen listeners – Prepare yourself for Crazy and The King."

"Evergreen continues to bring our listeners some of the best discussions and provocative debates in the podcast industry," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "Crazy and The King is an amazing, full-force podcast that illuminates the experience of the American employee."

The hosts of Crazy & the King, Julie Sowash and Torn Ellis, are both available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 40 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, This American President, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

Where to Listen:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Website

Press Contact:

Name: David Allen Moss

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

evergreen-podcasts.jpg

Evergreen Podcasts

Logo for Evergreen Podcasts

Related Links

Evergreen Podcasts

Crazy & The King

SOURCE Evergreen Podcasts