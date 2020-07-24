Evergreen Podcasts Welcomes Game Fix to Network

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is proud to announce its first podcast in the gaming category: Game Fix . The podcast is hosted by Dave Spano and Verlane Snell, enthusiastic gamers and radio personalities who have a great passion for the gaming industry. The show speaks both to the advanced gamer addict and to the "newb" who is learning as much as they can. Game Fix is the first podcast to be a part of a new gaming channel that Evergreen is seeking to develop in 2021. As a network, Evergreen will enhance the show's email strategy, marketing efforts, and hosting and distribution.

"We were originally approached by a friend telling us about Evergreen Podcasts. Skeptical at first because, in the past, podcast networks have given us a bad taste in our mouth," noted Dave Spano - host of Game Fix, "Even during a pandemic we have been blown away by Evergreen's professionalism and their team of great people. We are excited to see what the future holds to help get the word out for our podcast. It is a labor of love to say the least, and it very much feels like Evergreen understands and embraces that."

"The energy that Dave and Verlane bring to the show is unparalleled," noted Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "We believe in this show - and have high hopes for its continued success. Game Fix will become the cornerstone to a larger gaming podcast channel on our network."

Where to Listen:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Dave Spano and Verlane Snell - the hosts of Game Fix - are available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, This American President, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Roots of American Music, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

Press Contact:

Name: David Allen Moss

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

evergreen-logo.jpg

Evergreen Logo

Evergreen Podcasts Bug Logo

Related Links

Evergreen Podcasts

Game Fix Show

SOURCE Evergreen Podcasts

Related Links

https://evergreenpodcasts.com

