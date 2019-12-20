Evergreen Podcasts Welcomes Rebel Force Radio

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is pleased to announce its partnership with Rebel Force Radio - a STAR WARS centric podcast that has been a key part of the increasingly popular STAR WARS universe for over 10 years. As part of the partnership agreement, Rebel Force will join the growing list of podcasts on the Evergreen Podcasts network. Evergreen will invest in new marketing campaigns to enhance the popularity of the Rebel Force Radio show. In addition, Evergreen will be selling advertisements and sponsorships for the podcast.

Fast-paced, fun, and informative, Rebel Force Radio offers the best in news, commentary, interviews, comedy, and discussion about the STAR WARS films and universe. Rebel Force is hosted by lifelong STAR WARS fans Jason Swank and Jimmy Mac and supported by an ever-growing, loyal fan base.

"Jimmy and I have been on this adventure for a long time but in many ways this feels like a new beginning," said Jason Swank. "The future is limitless for the STAR WARS franchise and, thanks to Evergreen, we will continue to offer our unique play by play of the galaxy far, far away."

"Having Rebel Force Radio join Evergreen is a dream come true," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "This is the best STAR WARS podcast in production today and to have Jason and Jimmy take the leap of faith on Evergreen is simply out of this world."

The Rebel Force Radio podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and anywhere listeners get their podcasts. Other shows published by Evergreen include Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, and Unleash Your Super Nova.

Jason Swank and Jimmy Mac are available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, digital media, and newspapers. Contact information is below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creativity and production values. We are a podcasting community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern makers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Our talented team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can connect your brand to a worldwide audience.

