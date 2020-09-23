Evergreen Podcasts Welcomes Written in Blood History Podcast

CLEVELAND, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Evergreen Podcasts welcomes Written In Blood History to their family of podcasts. Written In Blood History joins Evergreen's growing history channel which includes Conflicted: A History Podcast , This American President , From First Lady to Jackie O , and Medal of Honor Podcast . After over a decade of genealogy research, radio broadcasting, creative writing, and blogging host Stephen DiJulius decided to narrow those hobbies into a single podcast, allowing him to scratch a focus of a few different interests into one profound podcast.

All stories presented in Written In Blood History are of incredible people in extraordinary situations. Some episodes are stories of people discovered in genealogy research, others are of characters DiJulius happened to discover through book suggestions, and the like. The goal of the podcast is to understand the people of our past and relate, on an emotional level, with their realities. That's the best way to learn history.

"I'm thrilled that Written in Blood History is partnering with Evergreen, and even more excited that they're from my beloved home-town of Cleveland, Ohio!" says Stephen DiJulius.

"Stephen has crafted a fascinating and profound podcast," noted Michael DeAloia - CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "The listener will be riveted by engaging tales of humanity throughout history."

Stephen DiJulius, the host of Written in Blood History, is available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media, and newspapers. Contact information is below.

Where to Listen:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | All Major Listening Platforms

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched 4 podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, The Talent Cast, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Roots of American Music, Your Teen, Up2, and Novel Conversations. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

